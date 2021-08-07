Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Sells 2,109 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Paul Boote bought 12 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Monday, June 21st, Paul Boote bought 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £156.66 ($204.68).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,180.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

