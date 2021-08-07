Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEGRF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Pennon Group stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

