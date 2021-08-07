PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%.

NYSE PFSI traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,739. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,658,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

