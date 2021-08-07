PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Up 7.2% Following Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $68.05. 5,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,658,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and have sold 561,322 shares valued at $34,143,608. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

