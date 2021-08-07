Penta Price Up 33.7% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Penta has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $101,937.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00858059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00100157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041065 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

