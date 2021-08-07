Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.38. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

