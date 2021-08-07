Persistence 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $556,899.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00014480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $234.36 million and approximately $556,899.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00859555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00099866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 111,473,685 coins and its circulating supply is 36,844,171 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

