Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Personalis updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,801. Personalis has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

