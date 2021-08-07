Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.