Perth Mint Gold Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $413.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $413.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,770.05 or 0.04088370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00884692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00099969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.