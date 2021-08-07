Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

