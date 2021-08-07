PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.53 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

