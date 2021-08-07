PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,300.60 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00.

PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

