Pillar (PLR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181,965.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $181,965.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.00868652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00098021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

