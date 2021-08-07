Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 730,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $118,717,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

