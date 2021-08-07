Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

