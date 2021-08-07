Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

