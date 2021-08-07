Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.24

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.24 and last traded at $134.90, with a volume of 1861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

Several research firms have commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

