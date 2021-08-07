Piper Sandler Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $342.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $401.00 to $342.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.52.

RNG stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

