PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

