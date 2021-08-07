PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

AGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 204,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,306. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.