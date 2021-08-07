PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

PLBY Group stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

