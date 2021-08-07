Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.74.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

