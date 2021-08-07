Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTV. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.