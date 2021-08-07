PlutusDeFi Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00893477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00042370 BTC.

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

