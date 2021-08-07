Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

PIF stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.44. 54,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,722. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$358.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.77.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.