Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.
PIF stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.44. 54,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,722. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$358.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.77.
Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
