PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.34 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

