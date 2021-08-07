Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,572 ($20.54). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,548.50 ($20.23), with a volume of 846,529 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

