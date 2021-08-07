Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up approximately 2.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Popular worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.