Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Post were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,369,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Post stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.