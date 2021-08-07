PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 67,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,217. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

