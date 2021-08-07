Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

