Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,010,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

