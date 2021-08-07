Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading Up 8% After Earnings Beat

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 1,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

