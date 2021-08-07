Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading Up 8% After Earnings Beat

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 1,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.
The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
