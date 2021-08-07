Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Cowen worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

