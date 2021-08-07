Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 298 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $12,805,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

