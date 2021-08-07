Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $768,000 Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Kimball Electronics worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $447,825. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

