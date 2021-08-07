Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $843,000 Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Domo were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.