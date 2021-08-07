Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $661.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

