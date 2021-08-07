Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,328 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genesco were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GCO opened at $56.70 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.