Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 over the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBGI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

