Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.
Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PRI stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
