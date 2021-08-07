Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PRI stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

