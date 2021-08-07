Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 865.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

