Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Announces Earnings Results

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Primo Water updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 698,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,088. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $3,800,212.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,417,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

