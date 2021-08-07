Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PRIM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 695,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

