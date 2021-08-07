Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,162 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Primerica worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primerica by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

