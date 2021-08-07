Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 479,273 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2,233.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after acquiring an additional 788,974 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

