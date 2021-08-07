Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,088,828. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.70, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.