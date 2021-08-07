Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

