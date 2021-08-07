Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,336 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Brixmor Property Group worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 621,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

